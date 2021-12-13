Lululemon Stock: Can It Prevail in Unpredictable Sector?

I am neutral on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) because its strong growth momentum, significant competitive advantages, and implied upside relative to its consensus price target are offset by its rich valuation multiples and industry uncertainty.

Lululemon Athletica is a Canadian athleisure retailer that was founded in 1998 as a yoga wear company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver and now also sells other athletic and lifestyle apparel, personal care products, and accessories. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

Lululemon Athletica has 491 international stores and sells its products online as well.

In 2013, the company took a spot for the third consecutive time on Fortune’s Fastest Growing Companies list. In 2019, it made a strategic investment with Mirror, a fitness startup that sells interactive mirrors equipped with cameras and speakers for at-home workouts.

The company acquired Mirror for $500 million in 2020, and capitalized on the COVID-19 trend of working out from home rather than going to a gym.

Lululemon Athletica opened 11 new stores during the second quarter of 2021, totaling its company-operated stores to 534.

Recent Results

Lululemon Athletica reported revenue of $1.5 billion in Q2 2021, beating consensus estimates of $1.39 billion with its 61% year-over-year growth. The company also beat its own guidance range, which was in between $1.3 billion and $1.33 billion.

Earnings were $1.59 per share compared to $0.66 in the second quarter of the previous year, showing an increase of 141%.

Company-operated stores saw a net revenue growth of 142%, bringing the amount to $695.1 million. Net revenue increased by 63% in North America, and 49% in other regions.

Direct-to-consumer net revenue was up by 8%, totaling $597.4 million, and up by 4% on a constant dollar basis. Lululemon’s operating margin was 20.1%, up by 630 basis points.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.2 billion by the end of the second quarter 2021. Inventories amounted to $789.8 million, up by 17% as compared to $672.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

For its third quarter of 2021, net revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.43 billion and diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.28 to $1.33.

For the full Fiscal Year 2021, the company expects its net revenue to be between $6.19 billion to $6.26 billion, and diluted EPS to be between $7.16 and $7.26.

Valuation Metrics

Lululemon Athletica stock looks richly valued at current levels.

Its EV/EBITDA multiple is currently 30.8x, which is above its five-year average of 24.5x. Furthermore, its forward P/E ratio is 48x, which is also above its five-year average of 41.5x.

That said, growth is expected to be strong over the next few years as revenue is expected to grow by 42.9% in 2022, and 16.7% in 2023.

Wall Street’s Take

From Wall Street analysts, Lululemon Athletica earns a Moderate Buy analyst consensus based on 12 Buy ratings, four Hold ratings, and zero Sell ratings in the past three months. Additionally, the average Lululemon price target of $475.63 puts the upside potential at 18.2%.

Summary and Conclusions

Lululemon is a strong global company that benefits from significant brand power, economies of scale, and network advantages. Furthermore, it has strong growth momentum and is expected to grow at a brisk pace for the next several years.

Additionally, most Wall Street analysts are bullish on the stock here, and the consensus price target indicates meaningful upside potential over the next year.

That said, the stock price looks elevated relative to historic multiple averages and the apparel space can be wildly unpredictable.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

