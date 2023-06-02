Lululemon shares surge as consumers snap up pricier athletic wear

Adds analysts' comments in paragraph 7,9,11, further context in paragraph 8

June 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O soared 15% in premarket trading on Friday, after the premium apparel retailer defied investor worries with a full-year outlook lift amid little pullback from consumers and a sharp rebound in China sales.

The rosy outlook comes in contrast to the general trend of U.S. retailers ranging from Macy's M.N to Dollar General DG.N warning of weak discretionary spending by American consumers.

At least 11 brokerages raised price targets on the company, with Piper Sandler hiking by the highest margin to $445, above the median of $424.

"We think (Lululemon) is one of the select brands continuing to drive outsized demand in this more challenging macro environment with innovation and newness," said Abbie Zvejnieks, analyst at Piper Sandler.

Lululemon's first-quarter results also moved past estimates as the company saw traffic across both its stores and online up about 30%. The company also reported a 79% rise in sales in China, bolstered by the rollback of COVID restrictions.

Lululemon's exposure to China could be "a solid source of sales and margin upside for the rest of the year," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note.

A loyal customer base has also given the company a leg up, helping it sell more of its popular products, such as the Align high-rise yoga pants which retails between $98 and $118, at full price, even amid an uncertain economy.

"Lululemon's stores continue to be a key catalyst for customer retention and acquisition," analysts at TD Cowen wrote in a note.

The company's strong results also lifted shares of other athletic wear makers including Nike Inc NKE.N and Athleta owner Gap Inc GPS.N by 3% and 1%, respectively, in premarket trading. Shares of European sportswear companies Adidas ADSGn.DE and Puma PUMG.DE were also up.

"We continue to believe that Lululemon is best positioned in a consumer slowing cycle," said Adrienne Yih, analyst at Barclays.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.