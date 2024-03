Lululemon sees annual sales, profit below estimates on weaker accessories demand

Updates with background, adds shares

March 21 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica LULU.O on Thursday forecast annual revenue and profit below expectations, pressured by sluggish demand for the company's premium athleisure and accessories.

Shares of the Vancouver, Canada-based company company fell 9% in extended trading.

Consumers are reducing their spending on luxury clothing and accessories, a trend evident among several U.S. retailers such as Foot Locker FL.N, which has noted a decline in demand.

The premium apparel retailer forecast a profit in the range of $14.00 to $14.20 per share for fiscal 2024, compared to expectations of $14.13 per share.

Lululemon projected fiscal 2024 revenue to range between $10.70 billion and $10.80 billion. Analysts on average had expected $10.90 billion.

