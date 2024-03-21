News & Insights

Commodities
LULU

Lululemon sees annual revenue below estimates on weaker demand

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

March 21, 2024 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by Annett Mary Manoj for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica LULU.O on Thursday forecast annual revenue below expectations, hurt by sluggish consumer demand for the company's premium athleisure and accessories.

Lululemon projected fiscal 2024 revenue to range between $10.70 billion and $10.80 billion. Analysts on average had expected $10.90 billion.

(Reporting by Annett Mary Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

((AnnettMary.Manoj@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.