Lululemon sees annual revenue below estimates on weaker demand

March 21 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica LULU.O on Thursday forecast annual revenue below expectations, hurt by sluggish consumer demand for the company's premium athleisure and accessories.

Lululemon projected fiscal 2024 revenue to range between $10.70 billion and $10.80 billion. Analysts on average had expected $10.90 billion.

