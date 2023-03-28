Commodities
LULU

Lululemon sees 2023 sales, profit above estimates on steady demand

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

March 28, 2023 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds details on results, background, shares

March 28 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O forecast annual sales and profit above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, betting that demand for its pricier yoga wear and athleisure clothing would hold strong even as inflation drags consumer spending.

Shares of the company rose 3% in extended trading after its holiday-quarter sales also beat market expectations.

Even as stubbornly high prices of essential goods force customers to cut down on discretionary purchases such as apparel, wealthier shoppers are still spending on Lululemon's tops, yoga pants and shorts, bolstering traffic both online and in stores.

While Lululemon has offered more discounts to clear excess inventories, a move that has squeezed margins, analysts have noted that the company's top-selling products and core categories are still selling at full price.

The company said it expects fiscal 2023 revenue between $9.30 billion and $9.41 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $9.14 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Lululemon expects full-year profit in the range of $11.50 to $11.72 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of $11.26 per share.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.