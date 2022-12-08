Lululemon says inventories surged in third quarter

Recasts paragraph 1, adds background

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica LULU.O forecast current-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as shoppers curb spending on higher-priced clothing and accessories due to decades-high inflation, sending its shares down 10%.

High inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of a recession in the United States has resulted in a shift in consumer spending impacting the sales of apparel and sportswear as cash-strapped consumers focus on essentials.

People are restricting themselves from splurging on higher-priced products denting sales at companies like Lululemon that has been raising prices on its products to offset higher freight charges.

Lululemon, however, raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts and beat third-quarter revenue estimates.

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue between $2.61 billion and $2.66 billion, compared to analysts' estimates of $2.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Lululemon sees fourth-quarter profit between $4.20 and $4.30 per share, compared to analysts' average estimate of $4.30 per share.

