Lululemon raises sales forecast for second time on buoyant demand

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

August 31, 2023 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica LULU.O lifted its annual sales forecast for a second time on Thursday, betting on steady demand for its activewear from affluent shoppers in North America and China.

The company now expects full-year 2023 revenue between $9.51 billion and $9.570 billion, compared with its prior estimate of $9.44 billion to $9.51 billion.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

