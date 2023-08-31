Lululemon raises sales forecast for second time on buoyant demand

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica LULU.O lifted its annual sales forecast for a second time on Thursday, betting on steady demand for its activewear from affluent shoppers in North America and China.

The company now expects full-year 2023 revenue between $9.51 billion and $9.570 billion, compared with its prior estimate of $9.44 billion to $9.51 billion.

