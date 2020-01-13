Commodities

Lululemon raises quarterly forecast after upbeat holiday sales

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Lululemon Athletica Inc raised its quarterly sales and profit outlook on Monday, helped by strong holiday sales.

The athleisure apparel retailer now expects fourth-quarter profit per share to be between $2.22 and $2.25, up from its prior range of $2.10 to $2.13.

The company also raised its quarterly net revenue forecast to between $1.37 billion and $1.38 billion, from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion.

