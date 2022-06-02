Lululemon raises full-year revenue forecast on strong athleisure demand
June 2 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica LULU.O raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, benefiting from strong demand for its high-priced yoga pants and running shorts from affluent U.S. customers.
The company now expects full-year 2022 revenue between $7.61 billion and $7.71 billion, up from its prior forecast of $7.49 billion to $7.62 billion.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
