Lululemon raises full-year revenue forecast on strong athleisure demand

June 2 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica LULU.O raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, benefiting from strong demand for its high-priced yoga pants and running shorts from affluent U.S. customers.

The company now expects full-year 2022 revenue between $7.61 billion and $7.71 billion, up from its prior forecast of $7.49 billion to $7.62 billion.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.