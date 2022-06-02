Lululemon raises full-year earnings forecast on strong athleisure demand

Adds details on results, background and shares

June 2 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica LULU.O raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast on Thursday, as demand for its high-priced yoga pants and running shorts from affluent U.S. customers remains strong.

Shares of the sportswear maker rose about 3% in extended trading after the company also beat first-quarter revenue estimates.

Largely unaffected by a decades-high inflation so far, affluent U.S. customers are happily running high bills at Lululemon despite recent price hikes, helping it maintain the pandemic-induced boom in sales of comfortable sportswear.

The athletic wear maker, like many other U.S. companies, has been raising prices on selective products to offset higher freight and manufacturing charges arising from global supply chain disruptions.

However, rival companies Under Armour UAA.N and Adidas ADSGn.DE flagged a hit to business from renewed COVID-19 curbs in China. Under Armour forecast full-year profit below estimates as it also grapples with higher transportation costs.

Lululemon now expects full-year 2022 revenue between $7.61 billion and $7.71 billion, up from its prior forecast of $7.49 billion to $7.62 billion.

It also sees profit between $9.42 to $9.57 per share, up from its previous forecast of $9.15 to $9.35 per share.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

