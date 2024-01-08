News & Insights

Lululemon raises fourth-quarter targets on steady holiday demand

January 08, 2024 — 06:44 am EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Lululemon LULU.O raised its fourth-quarter sales and profit forecasts on Monday, in a sign that deeper discounts and deals spurred more customers to shop for the company's products during the holiday season.

The updated forecast comes as the sportswear maker forecast tepid holiday quarter results early last month.

However, CFO Meghan Frank said on Monday the company was pleased with its performance during the holiday season.

Lululemon now expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $3.170 billion and $3.190 billion, compared with its previous forecast range of $3.135 billion to $3.170 billion.

It projects current-quarter profit per share to be in the range of $4.96 to $5.00, compared with its previous expectations of $4.85 to $4.93.

