Lululemon raises fourth-quarter targets on steady demand

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Lululemon LULU.O raised its fourth-quarter sales and profit forecasts on Monday, in a sign that deeper discounts and deals spurred more customers to shop for the company's products during the holiday season.

The company now expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $3.170 billion to $3.190 billion, compared to previous forecast of $3.135 billion to $3.170 billion.

