Commodities
LULU

Lululemon raises annual revenue forecast on sustained athleisure boom

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Athletic apparel chain Lululemon Athletica Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, as demand for athleisure clothing such as sports bras, leggings, and hoodies during the pandemic showed little signs of slowing.

Adds quarterly revenue, shares, background

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Athletic apparel chain Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, as demand for athleisure clothing such as sports bras, leggings, and hoodies during the pandemic showed little signs of slowing.

People stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdowns last year ditched dresses and jeans for more comfortable clothing, benefiting Lululemon, Aerie AEO.N and Athleta GPS.N.

The company said it now expects annual revenue to be between $6.25 billion and $6.29 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $6.19 billion to $6.26 billion. Analysts had expected full-year revenue of $6.27 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Lululemon's revenue rose to $1.45 billion in the third quarter, from $1.12 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.44 billion.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LULU AEO GPS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular