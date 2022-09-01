Lululemon raises annual earnings forecast on steady athletic wear demand

Adds background, shares, sales details

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O on Thursday raised its annual earnings forecast as demand from affluent customers for its belt bags, golf and tennis clothing cushions the blow from a cut in spending by lower-income households.

Shares in Lululemon, which also owns at-home fitness company Mirror, rose 6% in extended trading.

Higher-income households have largely shrugged off the impact of steeper prices of everyday essentials to splurge on apparel and bags, buoyed by their savings during the lockdowns.

The company's revenue rose to $1.87 billion in the second quarter from $1.45 billion a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $1.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Lululemon now expects 2022 net revenue between $7.87 billion and $7.94 billion, compared with a prior range of $7.61 billion to $7.71 billion.

The company forecast 2022 adjusted earnings between $9.75 and $9.90 per share, compared with its previous outlook of $9.35 to $9.50.

