Commodities
LULU

Lululemon raises annual earnings forecast on steady athletic wear demand

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Lululemon Athletica Inc on Thursday raised its annual earnings forecast as demand from affluent customers for its belt bags, golf and tennis clothing cushions the blow from a cut in spending by lower-income households.

Adds background, shares, sales details

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O on Thursday raised its annual earnings forecast as demand from affluent customers for its belt bags, golf and tennis clothing cushions the blow from a cut in spending by lower-income households.

Shares in Lululemon, which also owns at-home fitness company Mirror, rose 6% in extended trading.

Higher-income households have largely shrugged off the impact of steeper prices of everyday essentials to splurge on apparel and bags, buoyed by their savings during the lockdowns.

The company's revenue rose to $1.87 billion in the second quarter from $1.45 billion a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected revenue of $1.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Lululemon now expects 2022 net revenue between $7.87 billion and $7.94 billion, compared with a prior range of $7.61 billion to $7.71 billion.

The company forecast 2022 adjusted earnings between $9.75 and $9.90 per share, compared with its previous outlook of $9.35 to $9.50.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LULU

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular