Lululemon raises annual earnings forecast

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O on Thursday raised its annual earnings forecast as demand from affluent customers for its belt bags, golf and tennis clothing cushions the blow from a cut in spending by lower-income households.

The company now expects 2022 adjusted earnings between $9.75 and $9.90 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $9.35 to $9.50.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

