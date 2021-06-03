Commodities
LULU

Lululemon raises 2021 revenue forecast on sustained demand for home-fitness clothing

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Lululemon Athletica Inc raised its forecast for full-year net revenue on Thursday, as demand for comfortable clothing, including leggings and sports bras, has shown little signs of slowing despite easing restrictions.

Adds net revenue forecast, background

June 3 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O raised its forecast for full-year net revenue on Thursday, as demand for comfortable clothing, including leggings and sports bras, has shown little signs of slowing despite easing restrictions.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing gym closures have pushed people to take up home exercises, running and biking, creating a demand surge for apparel from Lululemon and other athletic wear makers, including Nike Inc NKE.N and Under Armour Inc UAA.N.

The home-fitness trend coupled with an increase in interest in comfortable work-from-home lounge wear has prompted apparel sellers to double down on their casual offerings, with Lululemon also launching new styles of tank tops and shorts.

The owner of Mirror home-fitness platform said it expects fiscal 2021 net revenue to be in the range of $5.83 billion to $5.91 billion, compared with its prior range of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion.

Net revenue rose to $1.23 billion in the first quarter, from $652 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected net revenue of $1.13 billion.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LULU NKE UAA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular