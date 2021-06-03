Lululemon raises 2021 revenue forecast on sustained demand for home-fitness clothing

Adds net revenue forecast, background

June 3 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O raised its forecast for full-year net revenue on Thursday, as demand for comfortable clothing, including leggings and sports bras, has shown little signs of slowing despite easing restrictions.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing gym closures have pushed people to take up home exercises, running and biking, creating a demand surge for apparel from Lululemon and other athletic wear makers, including Nike Inc NKE.N and Under Armour Inc UAA.N.

The home-fitness trend coupled with an increase in interest in comfortable work-from-home lounge wear has prompted apparel sellers to double down on their casual offerings, with Lululemon also launching new styles of tank tops and shorts.

The owner of Mirror home-fitness platform said it expects fiscal 2021 net revenue to be in the range of $5.83 billion to $5.91 billion, compared with its prior range of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion.

Net revenue rose to $1.23 billion in the first quarter, from $652 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected net revenue of $1.13 billion.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.