Lululemon price target raised to $440 from $380 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $440 from $380 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said its results included better-than-feared performance in the US and on gross margin while offering reassuring commentary regarding early holiday trends and a confident tone in merchandising course corrections for Spring 2025.

