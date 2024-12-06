Lululemon price target raised to $438 from $370 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $438 from $370 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following what the firm describes as “a high-quality revenue and EPS beat to consensus” in Q3 and a fiscal year guidance raise. Strong execution “adds to credibility” and International momentum underscores global growth potential, the analyst tells investors.
