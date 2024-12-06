Lululemon price target raised to $438 from $370 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $438 from $370 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following what the firm describes as “a high-quality revenue and EPS beat to consensus” in Q3 and a fiscal year guidance raise. Strong execution “adds to credibility” and International momentum underscores global growth potential, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LULU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.