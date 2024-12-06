Lululemon price target raised to $421 from $383 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $421 from $383 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said Holiday is on plan and management is confident on gross margin into Q4 and FY25. Cowen has confidence in its FY25 and FY26 EPS.

