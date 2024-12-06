News & Insights

Stocks

Lululemon price target raised to $421 from $383 at TD Cowen

December 06, 2024 — 07:49 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen analyst John Kernan raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $421 from $383 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said Holiday is on plan and management is confident on gross margin into Q4 and FY25. Cowen has confidence in its FY25 and FY26 EPS.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LULU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.