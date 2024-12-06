Lululemon price target raised to $414 from $345 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $414 from $345 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The Q3 beat and guidance raise validates the bulls’ argument, while U.S. stabilization, China and women’s improvement, and controlled promotions “dampen bear theses,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LULU:
- Lululemon price target raised to $360 from $315 at UBS
- Lululemon price target raised to $380 from $270 at Citi
- Lululemon price target raised to $378 from $261 at Barclays
- Lululemon price target raised to $400 from $350 at KeyBanc
- Lululemon Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Expansion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.