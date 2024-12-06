Lululemon price target raised to $400 from $350 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Ashley Owens raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $400 from $350 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Lululemon posted a Q3 beat, with revenue up 9% year over year, with solid Black Friday trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Management called out newness is on track to be in line with historical levels by 1Q25, the firm adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LULU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.