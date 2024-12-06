News & Insights

Lululemon price target raised to $400 from $350 at KeyBanc

December 06, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

KeyBanc analyst Ashley Owens raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $400 from $350 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Lululemon posted a Q3 beat, with revenue up 9% year over year, with solid Black Friday trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Management called out newness is on track to be in line with historical levels by 1Q25, the firm adds.

