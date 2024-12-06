Lululemon price target raised to $400 from $350 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Ashley Owens raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $400 from $350 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Lululemon posted a Q3 beat, with revenue up 9% year over year, with solid Black Friday trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Management called out newness is on track to be in line with historical levels by 1Q25, the firm adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LULU:
- Lululemon Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Expansion
- Closing Bell Movers: Lululemon jumps 9% after beat and raise
- LULU Earnings: Lululemon Athletica Stock Jumps 10% Higher on Strong Financial Results
- Lululemon up 9.5% at $377.50 after Q3 earnings beat, FY24 guidance raise
- Lululemon board authorizes $1.0B increase to repurchase program
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.