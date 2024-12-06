News & Insights

Stocks

Lululemon price target raised to $380 from $270 at Citi

December 06, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $380 from $270 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 sales and earnings beat on stronger international sales and gross margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while the Americas comp of down 2% was still weak, management is seeing the customer respond to newness in women’s, pointing to Q1 of 2025 for an expected inflection in the U.S.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LULU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.