Lululemon price target raised to $380 from $270 at Citi

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $380 from $270 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 sales and earnings beat on stronger international sales and gross margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while the Americas comp of down 2% was still weak, management is seeing the customer respond to newness in women’s, pointing to Q1 of 2025 for an expected inflection in the U.S.
