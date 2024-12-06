Lululemon price target raised to $378 from $261 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $378 from $261 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company reported upside to Q3, beating on comp sales, gross margin, operating margin and earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the Q4 guidance was “tempered modestly leaving room for upside.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LULU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.