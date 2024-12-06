Lululemon price target raised to $350 from $285 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Lululemon (LULU) to $350 from $285 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Lululemon’s Q3 showed signs of stability, with its comp, margin, and EPS beat illustrating that management’s actions are starting to work, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Issues remain in North America, but bills are likely to stay patient for an inflection in early 2025, the firm contends.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LULU:
- Lululemon price target raised to $420 from $360 at Truist
- Lululemon price target raised to $438 from $370 at Stifel
- Lululemon price target raised to $415 from $350 at Guggenheim
- Lululemon price target raised to $430 from $360 at BTIG
- Lululemon price target raised to $421 from $383 at TD Cowen
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.