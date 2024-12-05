Lululemon options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Lululemon (LULU) is 2.4x normal with calls leading puts 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.4%, or $25.28, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.7%.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LULU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.