Lululemon options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Lululemon (LULU) is 2.4x normal with calls leading puts 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.4%, or $25.28, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.7%.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LULU:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, December 05, 2024
- Lululemon Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect
- LULU Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Is Lululemon Stock (LULU) a Good Buy Before Q3 Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.