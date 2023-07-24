Lululemon (LULU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU) closed at $380.42, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 2.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lululemon to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.16 billion, up 15.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.92 per share and revenue of $9.49 billion, which would represent changes of +18.37% and +17.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Lululemon is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Lululemon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.88.

We can also see that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.