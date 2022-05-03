Lululemon (LULU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU) closed at $355.70, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 6.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 12.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.43, up 23.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, up 26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.33 per share and revenue of $7.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.77% and +21.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. Lululemon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lululemon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.03, so we one might conclude that Lululemon is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LULU has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

