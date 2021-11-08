Lululemon (LULU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $466.14, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 17.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LULU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LULU is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.43 billion, up 27.95% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.50 per share and revenue of $6.26 billion, which would represent changes of +59.57% and +42.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LULU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LULU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, LULU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 62.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.38, which means LULU is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LULU has a PEG ratio of 3.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.