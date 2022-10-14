Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -1.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU) closed at $288.78, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 13.02% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 20.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.8 billion, up 24.18% from the year-ago period.

LULU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.88 per share and revenue of $7.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.83% and +26.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. Lululemon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Lululemon's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.75, which means Lululemon is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that LULU has a PEG ratio of 1.49 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU): Free Stock Analysis Report



