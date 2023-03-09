Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $301.80, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 1.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.25, up 26.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.69 billion, up 26.43% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Lululemon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lululemon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.54.

It is also worth noting that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.