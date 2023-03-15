Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $293.23, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 7.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 8.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lululemon as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.25, up 26.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.69 billion, up 26.43% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Lululemon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lululemon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.67.

It is also worth noting that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LULU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

