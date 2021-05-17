Lululemon (LULU) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $314.54, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 3.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.26%.

LULU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 309.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.11 billion, up 71.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.46 per share and revenue of $5.65 billion, which would represent changes of +37.45% and +28.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LULU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. LULU is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, LULU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.03, so we one might conclude that LULU is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

