Lululemon (LULU) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Lululemon (LULU) closed at $363.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

The the stock of athletic apparel maker has fallen by 6.64% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lululemon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.39, signifying a 4.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.2 billion, up 9.93% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.15 per share and revenue of $10.76 billion, indicating changes of +10.81% and +11.88%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Currently, Lululemon is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Lululemon is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.77. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.57 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that LULU currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, positioning it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

