Lululemon (LULU) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Lululemon (LULU) reached $393.54, with a +0.46% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.48%.

Shares of the athletic apparel maker have appreciated by 2.32% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lululemon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.27, marking a 13.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.19 billion, up 17.95% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.13 per share and a revenue of $9.58 billion, representing changes of +20.46% and +18.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lululemon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Lululemon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.81, so one might conclude that Lululemon is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, LULU's PEG ratio is currently 1.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.38.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.