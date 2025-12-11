Lululemon (LULU) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2025, Lululemon (LULU) reported revenue of $2.57 billion, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.59, compared to $2.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.4% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.22, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total stores : 796 compared to the 798 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 796 compared to the 798 average estimate based on seven analysts. Total Gross Square Footage : 3,630.00 Ksq ft compared to the 3,597.12 Ksq ft average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3,630.00 Ksq ft compared to the 3,597.12 Ksq ft average estimate based on six analysts. Total Comparable Sales (Change in constant dollars) : 2% versus 0% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2% versus 0% estimated by six analysts on average. Total Comparable Sales : 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -0.6%.

: 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -0.6%. Geographic Revenues- China Mainland : $465.36 million compared to the $395.35 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.2% year over year.

: $465.36 million compared to the $395.35 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.2% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Rest of World : $367.18 million compared to the $359.25 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year.

: $367.18 million compared to the $359.25 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Americas : $1.73 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.

: $1.73 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year. Geographic Revenues- United States : $1.38 billion compared to the $1.4 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.

: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.4 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year. Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce : $1.07 billion versus $981.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.

: $1.07 billion versus $981.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change. Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores : $1.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

: $1.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%. Net Revenue by Channel- Other channels : $292.61 million versus $260.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change.

: $292.61 million versus $260.68 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change. Net Revenue by Category- Accessories and other categories: $324.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $321.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Lululemon here>>>

Shares of Lululemon have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.