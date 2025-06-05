Lululemon (LULU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lululemon (LULU) reported $2.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $2.60 for the same period compares to $2.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.36 billion, representing a surprise of +0.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total stores : 770 compared to the 769 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 770 compared to the 769 average estimate based on seven analysts. Total Comparable Sales (Change in constant dollars) : 1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.

: 1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. Total Gross Square Footage : 3,415 Ksq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3,337.91 Ksq ft.

: 3,415 Ksq ft versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3,337.91 Ksq ft. Total Comparable Sales : 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Geographic Revenues- Americas : $1.67 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $1.67 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Geographic Revenues- China Mainland : $368.10 million compared to the $369.65 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.2% year over year.

: $368.10 million compared to the $369.65 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.2% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Rest of World : $328 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $322.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.

: $328 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $322.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%. Geographic Revenues- United States : $1.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

: $1.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores : $1.15 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce : $960.89 million versus $949.91 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $960.89 million versus $949.91 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Net Revenue by Channel- Other : $256.66 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $248.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

: $256.66 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $248.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%. Net Revenue by Category- Other categories: $290.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $296.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

Shares of Lululemon have returned +21.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

