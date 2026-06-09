Lululemon (LULU) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you evaluated the performance of Lululemon's (LULU) international operations during the quarter that concluded in April 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this athletic apparel maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

In our recent assessment of LULU's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.47 billion, showing rise of 4.3%. We will now explore the breakdown of LULU's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Exploring LULU's International Revenue Patterns

Of the total revenue, $283.34 million came from Canada during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 11.5%. This represented a surprise of +1.13% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $280.19 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $477.47 million, or 13.1%, and $292.82 million, or 12.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

China Mainland generated $478.4 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 19.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of +2.32% compared to the $467.55 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, China Mainland accounted for $528.44 million (14.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $368.1 million (15.5%) to the total revenue.

Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, and Macau SAR accounted for 2.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $51.41 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +1.04%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $50.88 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, and Macau SAR contributed $60.88 million (1.7%) and $44.1 million (1.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Other geographic areas contributed $320.59 million in revenue, making up 13% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $326.47 million, this meant a surprise of -1.8%. Looking back, Other geographic areas contributed $370.6 million, or 10.2%, in the previous quarter, and $283.9 million, or 12%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Lululemon, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $2.47 billion, reflecting a decline of 2.3% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Canada is anticipated to contribute 12.8% or $315.01 million, China Mainland 19.5% or $480.36 millionHong Kong SAR, Taiwan, and Macau SAR 2.3% or $56.74 million and Other geographic areas 15.8% or $388.68 million.

For the full year, a total revenue of $11.26 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 1.4% from the year before. The revenues from Canada, China Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, and Macau SAR and Other geographic areas are expected to make up 12.6%, 18.8%, 2.1%, and 11.9% of this total, corresponding to $1.41 billion, $2.12 billion, $236.72 million, and $1.34 billion, respectively.

Key Takeaways

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Lululemon. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At the moment, Lululemon has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying that it may underperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Lululemon's Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has declined by 7% over the past month compared to the 0.2% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which includes Lululemon,has decreased 1.2% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 26.5% relative to the S&P 500's 10.2% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 5.3% decrease.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.