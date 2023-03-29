Lululemon (LULU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2023, Lululemon (LULU) reported revenue of $2.77 billion, up 30.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.40, compared to $3.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69 billion, representing a surprise of +2.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Gross Square Footage : 2575 Ksq ft versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 2562.47 Ksq ft.

: 2575 Ksq ft versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 2562.47 Ksq ft. Total Stores : 655 versus 655.25 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 655 versus 655.25 estimated by eight analysts on average. Total Net New Stores : 32 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 30.2.

: 32 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 30.2. Comparable Sales : 27% compared to the 18.65% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 27% compared to the 18.65% average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable Store Sales : 15% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.79%.

: 15% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.79%. Revenues- Company-Operated Stores : $1.11 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.8%.

: $1.11 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.8%. Revenues- Other : $225.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $229.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

: $225.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $229.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%. Revenues- Direct to Consumer: $1.44 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.9% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Lululemon here>>>



Shares of Lululemon have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.