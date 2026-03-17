Lululemon (LULU) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Lululemon (LULU) reported $3.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $5.01 for the same period compares to $6.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.58 billion, representing a surprise of +1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Comparable Sales (Change in constant dollars) : 2% versus -0.9% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2% versus -0.9% estimated by six analysts on average. Total stores : 811 compared to the 811 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 811 compared to the 811 average estimate based on six analysts. Total Gross Square Footage : 3,736.00 Ksq ft compared to the 3,725.78 Ksq ft average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3,736.00 Ksq ft compared to the 3,725.78 Ksq ft average estimate based on five analysts. Total Comparable Sales : 3% compared to the -1.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3% compared to the -1.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Geographic Revenues- China Mainland : $528.44 million versus $486.4 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.3% change.

: $528.44 million versus $486.4 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.3% change. Geographic Revenues- Rest of World : $431.48 million versus $470.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

: $431.48 million versus $470.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change. Geographic Revenues- Americas : $2.68 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.

: $2.68 billion compared to the $2.64 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year. Geographic Revenues- United States : $2.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

: $2.17 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores : $1.44 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.

: $1.44 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Net Revenue by Channel- Other channels : $307.71 million compared to the $311.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.

: $307.71 million compared to the $311.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year. Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce : $1.9 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $1.9 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Net Revenue by Category- Women's apparel: $2.27 billion versus $2.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Lululemon here>>>

Shares of Lululemon have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.