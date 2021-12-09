Lululemon (LULU) Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

Thanks to strong and consistently upbeat top and bottom-line numbers in the first half of the year, Lululemon (LULU) stock has been rewarded handsomely, rising more than 40% over the past six months, compared to a 10% average decline for its peers.

Meanwhile, during that span both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have risen by low double digit percentages. The yoga sports apparel specialist continues to dominate retail, employing a winning strategy that has firmly placed LULU as the leader in the secular health and wellness trend. But has the stock stretched too far? With the shares currently priced at 56 times forward earnings, LULU trades at a massive premium to the retail sector which is priced at roughly 14 times forward earnings.

The company is set to report third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. With its focus on health and wellness, LULU has benefited from the increased attention towards fitness the pandemic has driven. In its most recent quarter, the company acknowledged the pandemic-related growth, saying "the pandemic drove forward, accelerated some of the guest behaviors that play to the strength of our brand" which included "general fitness awareness", "being well, living well" and "the importance of functional apparel.”

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon last weeks listed Lululemon as one of his favorite retail stock picks, noting that the company is well positioned to meet robust holiday-shopping demand trends. "Stores are performing well, particularly as consumers look to complete holiday shopping with whatever styles are available as we noticed online inventory looked light,” Lyon noted. The question is, can the company on Thursday issue the sort of guidance that suggests its premium position and its ability to drive margin expansion and operating leverage are sustainable.

For the quarter that ended October, Wall Street expects the Vancouver-based apparel maker to earn $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. For the full year, ending January, earnings are expected to be $7.51 per share, up from $4.70 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $6.27 billion would rise 42.5% year over year.

The projected full-year revenue growth of more than 42% underscores the strength in LULU’s business and its loyal customer base, despite the increased competition from the likes of Nike (NKE) and Under Armour (UA). This also showed in the in its second quarter results as the company beat on both the top and bottom lines by +9% and +39%, respectively, compared to Street estimates. Q2 revenue surged 61% year over year to $1.45 billion, topping last year’s mark of $903 million, while adjusted earnings per share increased 123% year over year to $1.65.

Notably, Lululemon's Q2 online revenue, which grew 8% during the quarter, reached $597.4 million, accounting for more than 41% of total revenue. Just as impressive was the Q2 gross profit which came to $842.7 million, or 58.1% of net revenue, thanks to a 390-basis-point rise in gross margin. The company’s cost-cutting efforts, along with innovative product launches, has also given Lululemon tons of earnings power.

With sustained market share and growth prospects, the company has shown it has no plans to relinquish its lead in athleisure market. The company’s momentum is strong enough to expect another beat-and-raise quarter and more market share gains. The question is, is all of this good news already priced into the stock? We are about to find out.

