Lululemon (LULU) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

After a tough start to the year, driving by fears of rising inflation, rising interest rates and the prospect of a recession, Lululemon (LULU) stock has come roaring back. The share have risen some 16% over the past thirty days, besting the 6% rise in the S&P 500 index.

When expanding the stock performance trend by six months, LULU has delivered 32% gains compared to a 1% decline for the S&P 500 index. This suggests the market is now more optimistic about the company’s ability to navigate inflationary headwinds and removed doubts as whether Lululemon can sustain its market share and growth in the quarters ahead. But is that a good bet? The answer to that question may be revealed when the company reports third quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday.

As inflationary metrics showed signs of easing, the pressure on retailers like LULU have waned. For Lululemon, however, the yoga apparel giant has also shown it has no plans to relinquish its lead in athleisure market, which is expected to grow to $455 billion in the next five years, according to Statista, rising from $380 billion. Thanks to its omni-channel operating model, including its direct-to-consumer sales strategy, the company posted strong revenue growth in the most-recent quarter.

What’s more, amid rising inflation, Lululemon has shown its resilience and pricing power to maintain its strong profit margins, while its rivals have experienced decelerated metrics. Just as notable, the company’s international expansion strategy, combined with its powerful brand will continue to drive shareholder value. For the stock to continue to rise, investors on Thursday will want to hear more about ways the company is navigating inflation headwinds in the near-term, in addition to delivering a top and bottom line beat.

For the quarter that ended October, Wall Street expects the Vancouver-based apparel maker to earn $1.96 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion. For the full year, ending January, earnings are expected to rise 27% year over year to $9.90 per share, up from $7.79 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $7.93 billion would rise 26.7% year over year.

Given that the projected growth of the global athleisure market in the next five years will be $455 billion, this means Lululemon has a strong opportunity that lies ahead since its full-year revenue is projected to grow to just under $8 billion this year. That’s likely why JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss, who has a Buy rating on the stock with a $413 price target, recently boosted his EPS estimates for the retailer’s Q3 report.

In doing so, Boss boosted his revenue growth expectations to 29.6% for the upcoming quarter, while also raising his EPS estimate to $2.05. The revenue boost is notable, given that it is almost five percentage points higher than what the company guided for three months ago. Just as notable, Boss’ EPS projection of $2.05 is 9 cents above Wall Street consensus based on what he sees as strong demand and and gross margins.

These are features company demonstrated in the second quarter when it reported revenue $1.87 billion which surged 29% year over year, topping estimates by $98.5 million, while Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.20 easily beat analyst estimates by 34 cents. Second quarter same-store sales were up 23%, while direct to consumer revenue rose 30% year over year, accounting from for 49% of revenue. On Thursday the company must maintain these positive trends and show its margin expansion capabilities are sustainable amid rising inflation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.