Lululemon (LULU) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2025, Lululemon (LULU) reported revenue of $2.53 billion, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.10, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 billion, representing a surprise of -0.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total stores : 784 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 786.

: 784 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 786. Total Comparable Sales (Change in constant dollars) : 1% versus 2.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 1% versus 2.1% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Gross Square Footage : 3,511.00 Ksq ft compared to the 3,484.53 Ksq ft average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3,511.00 Ksq ft compared to the 3,484.53 Ksq ft average estimate based on six analysts. Total Comparable Sales : 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.6%.

: 1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.6%. Total Net New Stores: 14 versus 15 estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Lululemon have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

