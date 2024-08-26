Lululemon (LULU) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Lululemon (LULU) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.4 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lululemon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores' should come in at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue by Channel- Other' will likely reach $236.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce' should arrive at $986.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- People's Republic of China' of $355.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- United States' reaching $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Canada' stands at $325.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total stores' will reach 723. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 672 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Gross Square Footage' to come in at 3,068.87 Ksq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,691 Ksq ft.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Comparable Sales(Change in constant dollars)' will reach 5.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Comparable Sales' at 4.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11%.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable Store Sales(Change in constant dollars)' to reach 4.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Net New Stores' will reach 14. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Lululemon shares have recorded returns of +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LULU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

