Lululemon (LULU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $318.19, moving +1.59% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had lost 8.15% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.

LULU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LULU to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 309.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.12 billion, up 71.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.47 per share and revenue of $5.66 billion, which would represent changes of +37.66% and +28.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LULU should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. LULU currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LULU has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.39 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.35.

Meanwhile, LULU's PEG ratio is currently 2.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

