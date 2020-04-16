Lululemon (LULU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $209.19, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 48.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LULU as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LULU is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 59.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $737.25 million, down 5.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.61 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion, which would represent changes of -6.49% and +4.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LULU should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.26% lower. LULU currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LULU has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.12 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.77, so we one might conclude that LULU is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

