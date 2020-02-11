Lululemon (LULU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed at $251.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 1.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LULU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LULU is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.38 billion, up 17.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LULU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% higher. LULU is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, LULU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.72.

Investors should also note that LULU has a PEG ratio of 2.29 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LULU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

