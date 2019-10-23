Lululemon (LULU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed at $205.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 5.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

LULU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LULU to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $894.65 million, up 19.66% from the prior-year quarter.

LULU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.44% and +17.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LULU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. LULU is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, LULU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.72, which means LULU is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.28 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.