Lululemon (LULU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lululemon (LULU) closed the most recent trading day at $368.09, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 13.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Lululemon will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Lululemon is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.54 billion, up 25.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.32 per share and revenue of $7.59 billion, which would represent changes of +19.64% and +21.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lululemon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.77% higher. Lululemon currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lululemon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.25, which means Lululemon is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that LULU has a PEG ratio of 1.95 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.