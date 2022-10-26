Lululemon (LULU) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Lululemon (LULU) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, LULU broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Shares of LULU have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 7.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that LULU could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider LULU's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 14 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on LULU for more gains in the near future.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.