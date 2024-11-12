Lululemon (LULU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Lululemon (LULU) standing at $320.90, reflecting a +0.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.09%.

The athletic apparel maker's shares have seen an increase of 11.06% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lululemon in its upcoming release. On that day, Lululemon is projected to report earnings of $2.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.91%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.35 billion, reflecting a 6.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

LULU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.02 per share and revenue of $10.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.79% and +8.24%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lululemon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Lululemon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Lululemon is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.72. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.77.

It is also worth noting that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

